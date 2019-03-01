What Does it Take to Become the Standard?

Dear Reader,

Today marks four years of Raising Mothers. While it is worthy of celebration, let’s be honest: the world is on fire. There are so many shitty things happening to people who don’t deserve it. There are children separated from their families, there are over-policed swaths of society and families afraid of sending their children back to school not because of educational or social pressures, but because of mass shootings that make the idea of education an unsafe one. Women and girls and trans people of color are being murdered at alarming rates and it feels like only other people of color, particularly Black people, care to talk about it.

It is important to mark milestones. To celebrate. Even in shitty times. Especially then. Although Raising Mothers is now 4, we are really more like a 2 year old since the site was largely quiet for a while. I’ve come back to this space with a renewed spirit and focus. I am now working with some truly wonderful people to help grow the site. Our output has been consistent and we are growing.

It’s an achievement when one thinks of the internet as already over saturated. But we want to truly thrive. I think it’s incredibly important to read the work our contributors create. I take great pride in having a space for stories from BIPOC to tell their unique lived experience in their own voices. Race and gender and culture aren’t scary things. They aren’t hot topics.

As it has been for some time now, my first financial goal is being able to have a monthly budget funded by our readers to offer payment to our contributors and hire artists. If you find great value in the work that is shared here and the community we are building, consider funding our efforts to get even more quality work published.

We do not receive funding from any large corporation or outside benefactor and right now the money we make on Patreon covers a portion of the overhead costs.

In our fourth year, we hope you’ll include us in your giving by making a contribution to Raising Mothers today. 

This quote by our newest literary ancestor, Toni Morrison holds a lot of the general ethos behind this magazine and community:

“The theme you choose may change or simply elude you but being your own story means you can always choose the tone. It also means that you can invent the language to say who you are and what you mean.” (Toni Morrison at the 2004 commencement address at Wellesley College.)

We invent the language. We determine how we’re defined. We tell our stories in the way that suits us best.

It is vital that we honor that. It is in this spirit that Raising Mothers has existed and must continue on.

It’s important to remember that support is not only financial. It’s returning to our site and reading the brilliant work we publish. It’s sharing our links online often. It’s engaging us on social media. It’s participating in activities we create. It’s submitting your work. It’s telling others about Raising Mothers and treating this space as a resource.

With deep gratitude,

 

Sherisa de Groot
Founding Editor, Raising Mothers

A Guiding Presence: An Interview with Maya Eleazer

Maya Eleazer is a mom, birth doula and student, focused on psychotherapy and Indigenous studies. She currently resides in the Pacific NW with her husband and two teenage children.  

What prompted you to become a doula? 

My introduction to doula work was very unexpected. It began in 2000 when I was twenty-one years old. A friend invited me to her son’s birth because she and the baby’s father were going through a rough patch in their relationship, and she didn’t feel she could depend on him for support.  Back then, neither my friend nor I had heard of birth doulas, and I knew very little about birth, so my support role wasn’t defined in that way. I was just very excited to be invited to witness a birth and help my friend out during her labor, and witness a birth. 

What an amazing opportunity and gift. What was life-changing about the experience? Could you describe it?

I remember it was really early in the morning and still dark out when my friend called to tell me she was in labor. She said that things were picking up fast, and she was headed to the hospital. I jumped out of bed and must have made it there in less than 15 minutes. I don’t know what I was expecting from a hospital birth, but what I found was my friend in a bed, with lots of tubes and wires coming out of her body, looking forlorn. She was working very hard to not make a sound or move during her contractions. Her brow was furrowed, and she was clearly distressed. I remember I wanted to help her, but because I knew so little about what she was experiencing, I was afraid of doing something wrong and unintentionally causing her even more pain. As I wrestled with these thoughts, I noticed beads of sweat forming on her forehead. I asked the nurse if I could have a wet washcloth and some water for her. The nurse gave me a cup with ice water and a couple of wet washcloths, and those were the only comfort measures I had. For the rest of her labor I stayed by her side, breathed with her, wiped her brow, and gave her sips of water.

Although he wasn’t actively involved, the baby’s father was in the room with us. After a while, he got tired and fell asleep. Many hours passed like this. Then out of nowhere, my typically quiet friend opened her eyes and roared at me, “He’s coming, help me!” I wasn’t sure what to do because I wanted to respect her modesty. The baby daddy bolted up when he heard her voice, and ran down the hall to find a nurse. In the meantime, my friend continued yelling for me to help. I asked if I could lift the sheet and she screamed “YES!” so I did. What I saw about knocked me over. The baby was crowning, and his head was almost completely out. I asked if she wanted me to catch him, and again she yelled “YES!” so I cupped my hands, and gently supported him as his slippery warm head popped out, followed by his body, onto the bed. Just then the nurse ran in and took over from there. I don’t think I did much for my friend in that moment, but the experience did a lot for me. 

That day definitely changed the trajectory of my life. I remember being immediately inspired to change the focus of my studies from fine art to midwifery. As fate would have it, I found out a few weeks later I was unexpectedly pregnant with a baby of my own. I believe the experience of that first birth did much to convince me to keep my baby, even though I was very unprepared for motherhood at that time.

How does your role as a mother inform your work as a doula and vice versa?

That’s a really loaded question for me. I had two very different pregnancy and birth experiences with each of my children. During my first I faced a lot of adversity for being a young, single mother. Those experiences of prejudice empowered me to find support and good care during my pregnancy. Through reading and research, I learned about doulas and midwives. I was fortunate to find a newer doula willing to help me for free, and a midwifery group that accepted state insurance and offered evidence-based care that was supportive of natural birth. 

My daughter’s birth was very fast, under five hours total. My mom and doula were both present, and did their best to help me, but her birth was like a runaway train. It was a profoundly spiritual and transformative experience for me, which I didn’t even know was possible. During labor I had a vision I was connected across space and time to all the others who had given birth. I felt that connection and kinship as a guiding presence throughout my labor. It was almost as if I was being led into each labor position by an unseen force. It’s hard for me to put into words how intense this feeling was, and how much it impacted me during my labor and afterwards.

Just before my daughter was born, it was discovered her cord had prolapsed, which is a true birth emergency, as it cuts off the flow of oxygen and the blood supply to the baby. My midwife acted quickly to resolve the issue, and I was very, very lucky my daughter was born without any lasting trauma. I learned so much from that first birth. It taught me I had within myself an incredible amount of untapped strength and resilience. I also learned the importance of surrendering to the process, and that birth, like the rest of life, is truly out of our control; even in the hospital, with all the technologies available to us. These lessons served me well in my work with others throughout the years.

After my daughter was born, I told anyone who would listen how incredible her birth had been. I was surprised so many mothers I spoke with were so negative about their own births, or even natural birth in general. Most of my friends were too young to want children, so I felt pretty isolated. At the same time I was also extremely proud of my accomplishment and I absolutely loved being a mother. 

I eventually realized I needed a different sort of community, which I found through attending La Leche League meetings. This group was a lifesaver for me as I made friends with other breastfeeding parents who could relate to this new stage of life. The group was so important to me that by the time my daughter was a year old, I was training to become a La Leche League leader. For the next five years I led monthly meetings, offered phone support and did outreach with teen and incarcerated mothers. 

When I was pregnant with my daughter, I began dating my current partner. By the time she was a year old, I became pregnant with my son, and he and I were married shortly after. During my second pregnancy, my infant daughter suffered an extreme vaccine reaction to the DTaP shot that resulted in ongoing illness and grand-mal seizures. These were extremely stressful, scary times full of ambulance rides and nights spent in ERs. Because of all the stress and fear I was experiencing, I did not feel emotionally equipped to welcome a second baby. My daughter’s illness made it so I had little time for self care or movement. I spent a lot of time holding her and driving her to and from doctor’s appointments. The result of all of this was that my son settled into a sunny-side up position in utero, which he was still in when labor began. I didn’t know any of this at the time though, or even that having a sunny-side up baby could pose an issue for physiological labor. 

I had planned to have a home birth so I could attend to my daughter’s care. Unfortunately my labor stalled 8 centimeters dilation for over 12 hours, and nothing my midwife and I tried would get it going again. I decided to be transferred to the hospital for intervention. Once there, I was given an I.V. with pitocin, and experienced hours of excruciating labor without much change. The attending doctor kept checking my progress via a rough, non-consensual vaginal exam, saying my baby was too big to fit, and that I just needed a cesarean. I refused, but did finally ask for an epidural after over 24 hours of labor. When the anesthesiologist came to administer it, he was only able to start the epidural before I suddenly felt the fetal ejection reflex, and my son was born. My son was almost 10 lbs and came out sunny-side up, breaking my coccyx in the process.

My son’s birth taught me so much about what can cause a labor stall. It took me a long time to acknowledge the reasons for his malposition (lots of sitting on the couch and car bucket seats, not moving or stretching, stress) and to acknowledge my ambivalence about having another child likely had a big impact on his entrance into the world. For a long time I felt I “failed” because his birth was so difficult. This feeling combined with all the trauma of my daughter’s health complications showed up as postpartum depression and anxiety. I didn’t get help at the time because I didn’t realize anything was wrong. In 2003 I think postpartum mood issues were still sort of taboo, and even if I did know what was going on with me, I don’t think I would have known where to go for help. 

In hindsight I realize these life challenges have become major lessons that have aided my work with others. In my doula practice I am very focused on supporting pelvic balance through exercises and body work, so that babies have space to move into an ideal position for birth. I spend a lot of time learning about any challenges my clients might be struggling with, and encourage them to seek therapy and healing so these emotions do not interfere with their births or postpartum time. I help people find support and resources, and to build community so they do not feel alone. I had to work hard to get through those tough situations, but I recognize this is not ideal.  It is also a healing practice to help others through this time. 

My work has shaped my family and parenting in many ways. Birth work is not just a job, it’s a lifestyle. It’s a major commitment not just for birthworkers, but for our families as well. I’ve been on call for most of my kid’s lives. They understand I can get called to a birth at any time and I may need to cancel plans. There’s a lot of family trips, holidays and parties that were missed or rescheduled. This can be frustrating at times. However, I think they have also gained a lot from this life experience. Both of my children grew up seeing babies be breastfed, hearing about birth, seeing placentas in our kitchen. There’s no mystery for them about the realities of birth and parenting. My daughter has even been fortunate to attend a few births with me during her childhood and adolescence. Since the beginning, these two aspects of my life have been inseparable. I learn from working with so many families and seeing how they interact with one another. 

How does being a woman of color shape your work?

My family of origin is bi-cultural. My mother is of Mexican descent and is the first person in her family born on this side of the border. My father’s family is originally from Europe and his roots can be traced back to the Oregon Trail settler-colonizers. 

My mother’s culture was dominant in my home because for the most part she was a single parent. The food we ate, our holidays and traditions, religious beliefs, language, and roles all came from her upbringing. But I never felt comfortable claiming to be Mexican identity because I am white-passing, do not speak Spanish well, and was raised mostly in white neighborhoods. I’ve always said I’m half. I know I’m not alone in these feelings and that this is an issue that many children from mixed families struggle with. 

In the last decade I’ve been learning about historical trauma. This inquiry has provided me a deeper understanding of how colonialism motivated my family’s assimilation into white American culture, and how mental illness, addiction and abuse became part of my family legacy as a result. This realization led me to ask my grandmother more about our hidden and forgotten stories and traditions. Through these efforts, working with plants, and connecting with other Indigenous birth workers, I am beginning to connect more to the positive parts of my family history. 

Just this last year my grandmother shared with me her own grandmother had been the midwife in the village she grew up in. That my grandmother chose to keep this from me for so long only further impressed upon me how much there still is to discover about my family history and that perhaps my ancestors have been guiding me into the work I do.

I feel compelled to provide support and encouragement to families from underserved and marginalized communities. I understand too well how issues like racism, discrimination, and limited access to resources can have a detrimental effect on birthing people and their babies. I attract a very diverse client base because there are still not a lot of doulas from diverse backgrounds.  

How do you envision your role in this work, i.e. what do you personally bring to this work that is uniquely your own?

I try my best to show up authentically in my work, and focus on my client’s needs, preferences and goals. I think it’s impossible to do this work for very long without being your authentic self. I don’t pretend to be a “birth expert” or promise any specific outcome. I just try my best to commit to showing up and supporting them in whatever way they need. 

I have a lot of experience with birth at this point; at last count I have attended well over 300 births. Experience is a good thing, but not the most important thing I have to offer. Sometimes I feel like I know less about birth now than when I started! And that’s ok with me. I think showing up with what Thích Nhất Hạnh refers to as “don’t-know mind” really helps me to be non-judgmental and supportive to my clients. I think of my role more as a companion and sometimes a guide, rather than someone trying to control or change the birth environment.

I work with people from all demographics, in all sorts of ways. Sometimes that’s going with a client to the welfare office to apply for food stamps and medical insurance. Or it might be giving them information on the risks and benefits of a specific medical intervention. During birth I am all about helping people trust this process, and their own intuition. In the postpartum time I work to help families successfully breastfeed their babies, help them integrate their birth experience, and teach them about the importance of attachment and bonding for optimal development. 

As anyone who has been in this role long enough has discovered, birth and death are intrinsically connected. I believe it’s the same doorway. So I also have adapted to my client and community’s needs by offering grief and death doula care. My work has become more full-spectrum as these needs have arisen for my clients and community.  

There are a lot of people out there with a very limited understanding of the differences between the role of a doula, midwife, and an OBGYN. Could you please define the work of a doula, from your own perspective, and any misconceptions you’d like to clear up for the general public?

The origin of the word doula is Greek and I’ve read the literal translation is “female slave” which is awful. I personally want to get away from that term. I think birth worker and birth keeper are nice, but unfortunately don’t offer a lot of info on the difference of roles. We use the word doula to describe a person who is knowledgeable about pregnancy, birth, and the postpartum period, and who provides non-medical information and support to birthing people and families during this transition. Hiring a doula does not replace the care of a trained midwife or obstetrician, but is complementary to it. Doulas offer all sorts of services. There are doulas who offer massage, baby blessings, placenta encapsulation, meditation instruction, nutritional support, yoga, birth hypnosis, and birth education. A doula can offer any kind of non-medical support or service to their clients. Everyone brings their own set of skills and talents into this role. Some doulas are very hands-on during birth, and others use a more detached approach. Some doulas do birth support, others do postpartum support, and others offer full-spectrum support, including abortion and pregnancy loss. Death doulas assist people with end-of life preparations and ceremony. 

It’s hard to answer this question concisely because there are so many different kinds of midwives and OB’s. In general, midwives in the United States are skilled medical care providers responsible for the health and wellness of the mother and baby. There are a lot of different types of midwives, and each state and country has different laws and regulations that dictate the education and licensure requirements for midwives to practice. In some states, licensure is considered optional. Some work in hospitals and medical centers, and others work in birth centers and/or homes. The way I interpret the midwife model of care versus a conventional OB/Gyn approach is that midwives are typically looking at wellness from a holistic bio-psycho-social kind of approach, where most OB’s are focused on the physical health of the birth parent and baby. 

What forms of activism do you participate in regarding reproductive rights? Are there any forms of activism you are working towards that you aren’t currently partaking in at present?

I’m involved in a few different local efforts right now. I am part of a group working to create a state-funded doula reimbursement program for Medicaid recipients. It’s still in the very early stages but I’m really excited to see this happen as it would greatly increase access to doulas for many that would really benefit from this care. I’m also concerned about barriers and ethical concerns of requiring doulas to obtain certifications to qualify for reimbursement, and about specific organizations working toward monopolizing this effort. 

I am also part of a birth workers of color group, Birth For the People. We are working to increase representation, education and training opportunities, and community here in the greater Seattle area.

Have medical professionals been more welcoming to your presence in delivery settings?

I’ve definitely seen a shift in the acceptance of doulas in the hospital setting over the last 18 years. For a while I felt like every time I went to a hospital birth I would spent a lot of my time and energy deflecting aggression directed at me by doctors and nurses. I got really good at hiding my emotions and responding in my sweetest, most non-threatening voice. I kept my head down, and continued my work. But it was exhausting and draining. After years of this scenario playing out again and again, I just couldn’t do it anymore. I was dreading going to work, and was seriously considering other occupations. But I also knew deep down I really loved this work and didn’t want to stop. So I trusted my heart on this matter and instead set some healthy boundaries around what birth environment I was willing to work in. I stopped accepting clients planning hospital births, except for people with high-risk pregnancies due to medical complications. In these situations a hospital birth is the best option for safe, evidence-based care. I also find in these scenarios my clients are often treated most respectfully and competently by hospital providers and staff. 

I have been conducting my practice this way for 7 years now, and have recently become more flexible on this rule. I will take an occasional client planning a hospital birth, with a provider they feel philosophically aligned with, and who respects their preferences. I do this mostly to stay current on local hospital standards of care, but also because I realize it’s always good to challenge my assumptions. I do feel like most OB’s, nurses and CNM’s (Certified Nurse Midwives) are more welcoming of doulas now, but I still end up spending my time and energy advocating and negotiating for my client’s preferences to be honored when I could be working towards encouraging and supporting a normal labor process instead.

For these reasons and others, about 90% of the births I go to are attended by out-of-hospital midwives. This environment is ideal for me because I am able to openly discuss options and collaborate on my client’s care with the midwife, and my clients who receive midwifery care are able to labor and give birth in a calm, non-adversarial environment.

What did you learn through the Indigenous studies program that helped you decolonize your own work around birthing?

I just graduated with my Bachelor’s degree from the Native Pathways Program at The Evergreen State College in Olympia, Washington. I learned an incredible amount during my time in this program about all the ways in which Indigenous people across the globe are connected in our experiences. I spent the majority of my time in this program researching the subject of historical/generational trauma. The more I learned, the more I understood about the root causes of the familial and societal issues I’m seeing my clients struggling with today. 

I’ve shared a lot of what I’ve learned with my clients, and many of them have told me it helped them understand their family of origin differently. I believe the first step toward healing the harm of colonization is acknowledging how and why that hurt and grief has been passed on through generations. Once we face this, we can start adapting our behaviors, and seek ways to change how we relate to our own families. I’m integrating this philosophy into the work I do. 

What’s your learning/continuing education experience (in either doula training or Indigenous studies) been like as often it occurs in very white spaces?

I’m forever grateful to have found my Indigenous Studies program. We met for classes in the longhouse built on the college campus, surrounded by forest and native plant gardens. There was a big focus on healing and community building, which created a safe space for learning and sharing with one another. The program was not only focused on Indigenous studies, but geared to the teaching of Indigenous students, using Indigenous practices. Most of the program faculty are Indigenous, and those who aren’t are allies who never tried to oppress or colonize our perspectives. 

As far as my birth education and training have gone, most of that took place in very white spaces. I definitely felt during my doula training course my perspective on birth (I had already attended a couple dozen before taking the training) was very different from that of my “doula trainers.” I did my doula training workshop in 2009, and it left me very underwhelmed. Much of the focus was on marketing and business. Which is important, but not really what I was hoping to get out of it. I’m also critical of the idea anyone can “train” and certify someone to be a doula through a short workshop or online course. Every indigenous culture had knowledgeable people to assist and guide birthing people during this very special time. This knowledge was traditionally passed down through apprenticeship and hands-on teaching methods. Western culture first tried to stomp out traditional birth knowledge by moving birth into hospitals and into the hands of doctors. For many generations birthing people in this country had limited options for compassionate, traditional care with midwives and birth keepers. We are finally recognizing the importance of these traditional support roles, but at the same time there is an equally strong interest in certification and regulation of doulas. This is a big conversation among Indigenous birth workers: how we will continue to defend and protect our right to this work, and increase access to educational opportunities by and for our own communities.

Could you elaborate on your work with non-traditional birthers, such as trans or nonbinary birthers?

I have yet to have a client who openly shared they identified as trans or non-binary. I live in an area where there is a fair number of queer/non-binary/trans doulas so I assume these are the doulas trans/non-binary folks are seeking out and hiring, which is ideal. If any Queer/POC reading this right now wonder if they should become a doula or midwife the answer is a firm yes. Diversity is still sorely lacking in the birth community.

What exciting trends or developments are happening in the doula field that you’re excited to let others know about?

I have witnessed a major shift in the birth community’s focus being almost solely on white, heterosexual-partnered women to becoming more inclusive of POC, trans, gay, and single parent families. There is A LOT of work to do but I am seeing much more diverse representation and inclusive language, reproductive justice and cultural competency are big issues in birth work right now.

What certification organizations do you recommend for those wanting to break into the field? 

First, no one needs to have a certification of any kind to do this work. It is a personal choice, and one many people in the birth world feel strongly about. Many doulas start out by attending the birth of a friend or family member, and then going on to training or apprenticeship opportunities from there. Many trainings will offer a certification of some sort, and usually require membership and approved continuing education workshops people pay to attend. The benefit to certification is many people feel it lends some credibility to this role, and can help people move on to other roles within non-profit organizations. However, there are a lot of ethical issues with the idea that certification makes you a doula. The most experienced and skilled doulas and birthworkers I know have never attended a single training with a certification component. I believe the big preparation and learning for this role comes through work on yourself, attending births, and becoming a trusted member in your community. So the question then is, how do we do that? I suggest volunteering for organizations working with underserved and marginalized populations. Find out who is doing the work in your community, and reach out to see how to support them. Ask for learning or apprentice opportunities in your community. Everything you can learn about social justice, barriers to care, and community health is going to assist you. Show up, be humble. Have your intention be service rather than acknowledgement or praise. This work is not about money or ego. It’s truly holy healing sacred work even if those around you might not know it. 

Taken: Three Stories | Danielle Buckingham

1

“What’s on your mind today, Carletta?”

I don’t tell her my children. Their faces, the first thing I used to see each morning, whining about being hungry. The sound of their voices calling my name, Mama, over and over again. And their laughter filling up what used to be our home. I miss that.

Them and having a home.

“Nothing really.” I say, instead.

It’s hard to keep a straight face with this lady. It’s like I’m being interrogated. The same old thing, every week. Her sitting across from me in that wooden chair, the seat padded with floral. And me on this ugly brown couch, with my arms crossed, ready for the session to be over.

I shift in my seat, trying not to look or seem as annoyed as I actually am.

“How was your visit with your family yesterday?” She says, kind of glancing at me over her glasses.

Here she go trying to play this little game again. She knows good and damn well those people, whoever they are, ain’t no family of mine.

“Some folks visited me yesterday pretendin’ to be my mama and my children. The visit was fine. I just go with the flow at this point.” I say.

“You don’t believe the people who visited you yesterday are your family?”

I’m getting annoyed at her audacity. It’s been like this every week since I been here. The same old questions. About these damn strangers. When she know well as I do my mama been dead and my kids have been taken. And they made it so I can’t remember when and where they took them.

“They not. Those kids look damn near grown. And that woman, she kind of favor my mama. I mean they got the same color eyes, but…my mama been dead for years. So I don’t know who that is.”

“Do you remember how old you are, Carletta?”

My body gets warm like it does when a rage is brewing inside of it. I want to scream, but I don’t. I’m not gon’ let these folks drive me crazy.

“I know exactly how old I am. Thirty-two years old. What you askin’ me that for?”

“Well. You said the children who visited you yesterday were too old to be yours. How old were you when you had them?”

“That’s none of your business. And another thing, you people are really sick. You really are.”

“I know you are frustrated, but I would like us to reach an understanding about your family. Can we move forward with our session?”

“No. I’m ready to go ‘cause you bout to work my last nerves.” I say, fighting back the urge to knock her out of that chair.

“Okay. We can end our session early today and pick back up next week. How does that sound?” She says, sounding a little more defeated than usual.

“Whatever, lady.”

I leave her office, walking quickly down the long, narrow hallway that makes me feel like the walls are closing in on me. My assigned room has a mini-couch and twin bed with a tv hanging from the ceiling. There are sunflowers sitting in my window. Those people bring me fresh ones every week when they visit me.  I sit on my bed, exhale, and stare out the window. My eyes burn hot with tears and the grief stabs me in the stomach, an unbearable pain. I keep retracing my memories trying to pinpoint when it happened.  When my life broke up into a million little pieces that I can’t figure out how to put back together.

I know all of this is some scheme to break up my family. To make me forget I ever had one. Except I got a picture of the five of us together–me, my three boys, and my baby girl standing in our front yard. We were all dressed up in our Sunday finest. And my baby girl had on her favorite little yellow lace dress. I keep this picture hid away in my bible–Psalm 23–so they don’t know I got it.

So I can remember.

So I can remember the part of my life they keep tryin’ to take from me.

2

Jeremiah Kyrie. That’s what I name my baby boy in my head before I even say it out loud. And before I could fix my mouth to tell them I had decided on his name, a white woman comes in and places her hand lightly on my forearm.

“Sweetie, I’m gonna take him on down to the nursery so you can get some rest.” She said with a smile that seemed honest.

And so I believed her.

That she was gonna take my baby down to the nursery.

Her face was softer, not stiff and unmoved like the other white women nurses. So I figured she’d do right by me and my baby.

I don’t remember much of what happened after they told me my baby was gone. But I do remember saying,

“What you mean gone?” And I could feel the inside of my chest turning to ice right before I start screaming about the white bitch that took my baby. So I reckon they must’ve knocked me out with something ‘cause I probably got to screaming and threatening to whoop ass.

I woke up, still in the hospital with my sister, Sue, standing over me. And she rubbing my head saying,

“We gon’ get through this.”

And I say, “Sue, where my baby?”

And she say, “They say he dead. Say he came out dead.”

And my heart hurt so bad I think it might just give out.

“But Sue, he wasn’t cause I held him. And I felt his breath. And I had named him. I named him Jeremiah Kyrie ‘cause that’s what he looked like. And I felt him, Sue. He was here. He was here.”

Sue looked at me with sad eyes, trying her best to hold the wetness forming in them. Her mouth was slightly open, but nothing came out. She just looked at me with those eyes and let me ramble and cry and scream and wouldn’t let them dope me up when I got so loud they could hear me down at the nurse’s station.

After a while she apologized for not being at the hospital to protect me. And I tell her between fits of tears that it ain’t her fault it’s them. And we just weep for my baby boy together til the hospital staff get tired of all the commotion and discharge me.

I never went to I.D. the body ‘cause I knew my boy was still alive and they had took him. And I didn’t want to imagine what they did with him. I refused to. But I did know for certain he wasn’t dead ‘cause killing black baby boys is just like throwing away money to them.

And I reckon they think I’ll forget my baby. But the image of his face, peach-stained and eyes too new to open, won’t leave me.

Because I’m his mama.

I won’t ever forget.

I won’t.

3

“Let me tell you what they used to do back during slavery,” Grandma Lou said while she cut greens for supper.

“Learned this straight from my own mama. They separated the mamas from the babies. And that’s how come everything so fucked up now.”

“Your mama was a slave, Grandma Lou?” I ask ‘cause I figured that’s the only way she could of known about what was going on during slavery times since Grandma Lou always talking about her mama only making it to the fifth grade.

Grandma Lou gives me that look like when she’s ‘bout to throw her shoe at me and La’Daniel when we get to hittin’ back and forth.

“They ain’t teachin’ ya’ll shit at that school house, is they?” She says, shaking her head and laughing.

“Well, how she know then ‘bout what happened way back then?”

“She know cause her mama told her and her mama’s mama told her. And so on and so forth.”

Grandma Lou cut her eyes at me before getting up to throw her greens in the pot.  La’Daniel was sitting next me, stuffing his mouth with some watermelon she had cut up for us.

“So either way somebody Mama was a slave then for it to get passed down. But how come they was takin’ the kids?”

“Don’t get cute.” Grandma Lou says before finishing the story, even though I wasn’t being cute, I was just sayin’.

“That’s how they kept control. You a slave and having the nerve to love something, the thing you done created in your own body. That’s too much power to them. They take the babies from the Mama ‘fore they can even learn to love ‘em.”

“Dang. Where the daddies was?” La’Daniel says, surprising me ‘cause I didn’t realize he was even paying attention.

“The daddies was in the fields. And they couldn’t do nothing no way, but take it.”

“That’s real sad, Grandma Lou,” La’Daniel said with a pitiful look on his face that only brought more attention to his eyes, slightly droopy like Mama’s.

“It was sad. But that’s how it was back then. Still like that really. They just figured out new ways to do it.” Grandma Lou said, her usually relaxed face twisting into a frown.

“Okay Grandma Lou, but what this got to do with us?” I say, cause I’m trying to see the whole point since this started with me asking how come Mama left us again.

“Chile, this world ain’t never did right by black folks, especially the women. And I did what I could, but the world got to your mama first. I’ll just say that. But one thing about it, it ain’t make it so she don’t love ya’ll cause she do. Don’t ever think she don’t.” Grandma Lou says, trying to convince me, like always, that Mama loves us. But more like making excuses for her, I think.

“Well if she love us how come she keep dropping us off here all the time? That sound like love to you La’Daniel?” I say, looking over at La’Daniel who quickly looks away and down at his bowl of watermelon. She can do no wrong in his eyes, even when it’s right there. He just too young to understand real life.

“Let me tell you something. I know your mama ain’t done right by ya’ll and I can’t tell you how to feel, but I know one thing, this the best thing she could of done for you. ‘Cause if I didn’t have you, the state would. And that’s just the fact of the matter. No matter what happens I’m gonna keep ya’ll together as long as I got breath my body. And she know that. That’s why ya’ll here.” Grandma Lou says without blinking, and for a second I think she might hit me for sassin’ her about Mama. But she don’t. She kind of smiles at me in that way when you feel sorry for somebody.

“Okay, I guess.” I say, feeling the bottom of my stomach tense up.

Grandma Lou took a deep sigh, before sitting back down at the table with us. She clasped her hands together in front of her and just looked at us for a few seconds.

“Listen. She gon’ do right one of these days. Right now, she trying to save herself. Ya’ll too young to understand what that is. So just pray for her, and never stop loving her. That’s your mama. And can’t nothing change that.”

I know the conversation is over once Grandma Lou gets up again and walks over to the cabinet to get our plates for supper.  I decide to let it go for now. Maybe there is some things I don’t know. But all this sounds like her choosing. Choosing the same thing over and over again. And whatever that is, it don’t include us.

Danielle Buckingham is a Black Southern writer from Mississippi. She is a 2017 Voices of Our Nation fellow, and has been published in On She Goes. Her most recent writing explores memory, mental illness and inter-generational trauma among Black families in the deep, rural south.

Mi Madre | Lisa Lim

Wonder Woman

 

She told me her name was Wonder Woman. No you’re not! She’s skinny and you’re fat! I was ruthless as a child. It’s hard not to be when your parents are separated and you don’t know why. Plus, she had a heavy Spanish accent. I was no fool. She had large brown tortoise glasses and bushy bangs that looked like wild squirrels were scurrying across her forehead. But she insisted she was Wonder Woman so much so, we called her “Wonder” for years. My grandmother who didn’t speak a lick of English even called her Wanda. Of course in a heavy Chinese accent that mi madre could never understand. It was better that way.

Powerplant Tryst

 

When my father and Wonder first started going out, they would meet in his red Dodge 75 on the corner of 14th and 1st right beside the electrical power plant. The red car felt like a traveling no tell motel. It was large. Dirty. And yet, it always smelled like pine cones from the pine tree air freshener my father hung up like mistletoes. My brother and I had so much room to play in the back. We practiced kung fu moves, performed magic tricks, and we never ever wore our seatbelts. Til this day, I refuse to wear a seatbelt sitting in the back. The power plant was their version of the romantic dark alley. I remember being mesmerized by the clouds of smoke blowing out of what looked like giant cigarettes. My brother and I would sit in the back entertained by this awesome sight while my father snapped his Hubba Bubba gum loudly, all while waiting for Wonder.

 

The Seduction

 

Mi madre and my father met at work, at an electronics manufacturing company. My father was the head of quality control and my mother was a soldering specialist known for her killer circuit board skills. Those days, my father smoked like a chimney sometimes polishing off two packs a day. My mother wanted him to quit because she hated how cigarette smoke got trapped inside his polyester suits. She said he smelled like wet doggy.

To help him quit smoking, she would offer him a piece of gum whenever he came over to review her work. She kept a stash in her pocket book, and a little mirror near her desk to monitor his arrival. The rest is history. My mother always said it was their signs that brought them together. Not the smoking. I mean how could a Leo resist an Aries, she’d say. Of course, she was the Aries.

Wonton Noodle Soup Along the East River

 

Inside the car, we always came prepared with piping hot food from Chinatown. Wanton noodle soup for everyone and coffee for Wonder. We’d drive to the nearby East River, back when it was a garbage dump filled with ravenous seagulls who made a game out of pooping on our car while we slurped up noodles. Afterwards we would make a game out of who could toss our empty wanton containers farthest into the river. I never won. Of course, I still feel terrible. We were lawless back then. We imagined the city was a dustbin. Today I recycle.

Raping Rose Gardens

 

At dusk, when our neighbor was nestled in front of her television eating her salty TV dinner, we quietly trespassed into her flourishing garden filled with all kinds of flowers and weeds. Ma taught me how to smell for lemon balm and snatch them from the earth without remorse. While I gathered lemon balm, she’d snap the necks of roses not minding the thorns clawing at her like cats in heat. Sometimes, our neighbor Pat would catch us in the act and screamed for us to scat like rats,but she had bad cataracts and couldn’t see the true rose rapists, me and my mother. Once we gathered our fill of flora we’d return home where my mother would boil them in a large pot of holy water for hours.

Fighting the Homeless for Holy Water

 

The holy water we collected from the Church of the Immaculate Conception on the Lower East Side. We’d fight the homeless who were desperately trying to take full baths so that we could fill our empty milk cartons with the divine flow. “Ladies first;’ my mother would holler and hustle. I liked the smell of holy water because it tasted like spoons.

The Flower Bath

 

Whenever Ma boiled the roses and lemon balm in holy water,the entire house smelled of rot. Strange, because you would think it would smell fragrant, but it did not. It smelled of rot.

After it cooled down, she would take a flower bath and I would peep through the bathroom keyhole in wonder, holding my nose. She never gave me the flower bath. Maybe she thought it wouldn’t work on an atheist, but I still very much wanted one.

Saintito Mi Saintito

 

Ma was very religious and my father and I were atheists, but I loved watching her perform her daily rituals and would pretend to pray and light candles just like her. She had these beautiful shrines in every corner of the house. They were her Saintitos. There was Guadalupe, the patron saint of Americas. St. Jude, the patron saint of lost causes. St. Anthony, the patron saint of lost and stolen things. Lourdes, the patron saint of bodily illnesses. Glasses of water were on every table and always fresh flowers that would eventually rot and make the water smell like Chinatown sewers. Among all her religious articles, were Lotto tickets and Double your Luck scratch offs. And lots of pennies and gray scraps from the scratch offs. Every night she’d light these large candles and close her eyes.

Under a slight mustache she’d bleach blonde, she murmured prayers she called novenas. It was a kind of hushed sound that I liked to listen to like a radio.

The Botanica in the Bronx

 

Whenever she needed to rejuvenate her shrines, Ma and I would head to her favorite Botanica in the Bronx. Every inch of the store was crowded in saintitos, talismans, charms, amulets, religious candles, rosaries, Buddhas, American Indian Chiefs, and infinite lotions and potions. Some lotions were to help you find love. Others were to help you get rich. And some were to remove stubborn jinxes. Ma was only interested in the saintitos and rosaries, but my eyes were always hungry for everything magical.

Memories of this store still fascinate me. I remember visiting a botanica on the Lower East Side out of nostalgia and buying a lotion to help cast a love spell. But I grew scared about messing with the magical and threw it out. What can I say, I’m a pollita at heart.

 

Miracle Bra For My Behind

 

I call my mother up one morning and say, Hola! Que tal? Bien! Y tu? You are my Nina Bonita. My Nina Locita Bonita, she plays. Do you want an ass mi Nina Bonita? I buy you jeans that work like a Miracle Bra for your behind. No thanks, Ma. She knows I can’t fill skirts because my ass is Chinita flat, not Latina round like hers. She insists, this way when you fall down you won’t hurt yourself. You have some cushion. Tu entiendes mi Nina Bonita? Pero, be careful because on Cristina’s talk show on Telemundo, they had this one girl who got behind surgery but one part of her behind still droops. Now she walks around with one sagging behind while the other one is high and gordita. Surgery is dangerous. Don’t worry, I buy one for you. I make sure the price is special. Gracias mi madre. But, no thanks.

Coca-cola Love

 

Ma taught me a lot about love. She told me that a man who really loves you buys you a Coca-cola. That’s how she knew my father loved her. She would give him gum to stop smoking. He would buy her cans of Coca-cola to keep her caffeinated. It was their version of a romantic red rose, but it was aluminum and filled with sweet and fizzy caffeine that made her heart race. I’m not sure why, but for some reason I believed her love story and whenever a boy bought me a Coca-cola, I secretly thought he loved me.

This graphic narrative chapbook originally appeared in PANK Magazine.

Lisa Lim’s art and fiction have both appeared in Guernica Magazine, The Agriculture Reader, Kill Author, InDigest Magazine and the Nashville Review. Find more of her storytelling at chineseladybug.carbonmade.com

The American Family Road Trip: Traveling While Black | Anna Doogan

In the remote mountains of Georgia, I slowly watch my knee swell to the size of a baseball. It’s red and throbbing. There’s no cell service here. I take shade under a sugar maple until my husband finally convinces me that we should go find a doctor.

We take down our campsite and head back to the car, which involves crossing a creek with all our gear. It’s my daughter’s birthday, and aside from being in excruciating pain, now I’m silently berating myself for ruining her day. We did get to milk a cow earlier, at least.

We wind through the mountains, and I’m sweating in the July heat, my ballooning knee aching. With the added obstacle of it being a Sunday morning, we opt for the closest Urgent Care we can find.

“It’s that way,” I point out the window to the hospital as my husband drives. “Just past that…Confederate flag store.”

*

In the summer of 2016, my husband and I took our three kids on a 12-week road trip around the country. Three months, all of us crammed in the car. Staying in tents and yurts and covered wagons and rented cabins. From Oregon to Niagara Falls, down to Florida, and all the way back across America, finishing up through California. Sometimes we stayed with friends, sometimes with family, or at the occasional hotel. We wanted to see the National Parks, see how landscapes changed, and see the parts of the USA we’d never visited.

Summer 2016 seems so long ago now.

As a Black woman, I was nervous taking the trip back then.

I’d be terrified to do it again.

Traveling while Black:

Will I be welcome?

Will I have to deal with ignorant racist comments?

Will I be safe?

My kids understand that racism very much exists. We talk about it. I hold my breath, always hoping they don’t have to experience it. But I know I can’t protect them from everything.

I wish I could say you get used to it. You really don’t.

I’m always aware of my Blackness. I do imagine, frequently, what it would be like to move through my life as a white person. To possess that power and privilege just by my very existence. I’m aware when I’m the only Black person in a store, in a restaurant, a class, at a child’s birthday party. I feel it. Living in Portland, Oregon, it’s pretty common.

I could say you get used to being followed in stores. But you don’t.

You don’t. You don’t, you never do. You just adapt.

Keep your hands out of your pockets.

Don’t linger around in the back.

Sometimes I just overtly hold a twenty in my hand, so they know I intend to pay.

*

From 1936 to 1966, the Negro Motorist Green-Book provided an annual guide of places that were welcoming to Black travelers. Hotels, restaurants, barbershops, taverns. A guidebook that could potentially help Black people avoid discrimination and violence so they could feel a little safer as they traveled around the country.

Just think about that.

We spend a day hiking the red rock formations at Arches National Park and taking in the views at Canyonlands. The campsite has a pool and life-size chess, and despite the stifling heat, the kids are happy and playing. We can’t sleep because our campsite neighbors insist on performing a drunken off-tune rendition of “Riptide” on their ukuleles all night.

In the morning, we decide to explore Moab. A store has a sticker on the window: Unattended children will be sold into slavery.

We stop window shopping; instead we go for lunch at the Peace Tree Café.

Three men are sitting at an outdoor table. All three are wearing NRA hats, and black leather vests that say “2nd Amendment for Life”emblazoned across the back.

I can’t help but glance at them while I’m eating my Peace Burger and quinoa salad. They glance back. It’s respectful glancing though, if there is such a thing.

I mean, this is the Peace Tree café, after all.

On our road trip, we stop in Charlottesville to visit my oldest friend. We’ve known each other since preschool. That night, we head out to a brewery for dinner.

In all the years she lived there, I never visited because I was too afraid. Over dinner, we laugh about it over fries. The brewery is playing old ‘80s pop.

Charlottesville seems like a nice enough town, I remember thinking. Maybe my fears about racism in Charlottesville are just an overreaction.

I try to convince myself of this. Somehow, I am always trying to convince myself.

*

Occasionally, I’ve pointed out racist comments or behavior and been shut down.

No, Anna, I’m sure that’s not what they meant. They were probably having a bad day.

No way. In that town? It’s so progressive!

You must have just been imagining it, Anna. This is 2015!

That one hurts the most. You must have imagined it.

Variations of the same explanation. It’s uncomfortable, I get it.

It’s more uncomfortable for me.

No, it couldn’t be. It couldn’t be. That would never happen here.

At Costco, an older man grabs me by the arm and asks how often birds mistake my dreadlocks for their nest. He reaches towards my hair, and I swerve before he can touch it.

I deal with this sort of nonsense all the time.

He keeps chuckling about it, even after I walk away.

That’s not even a good joke.

Plus, I’ve heard that one so many times.

*

“Guess what I like best about St. Louis.”

My daughter has paused from splashing long enough for me to reapply sunscreen to her quickly baking skin. Nearby, my boys are still running through the fountains. We’ve stumbled upon Citygarden downtown, and the cold fountains are a welcome relief from the heat.

I think about her question. “The City Museum?” It had a ten-story spiral slide and a ferris wheel on the roof.

“Nope.”

“The arch?”

“Nope.”

“Well, I give up. What?”

She grins at me, and water is dripping out of her ponytail. “What I like best about St. Louis is that there are actually lots of other brown-skinned people like us here.”

I’m caught off guard by her answer, but of course. Of course.

“I like that too,” I tell her. I snap the cap of the sunscreen closed. “You’re all set.” She’s off again, splashing through the water.

My husband is a large 6’5” white man. Having him with me has likely protected me in some situations where I might otherwise have been harassed or targeted. I’m very aware of this.

In a rural part of Southern Oregon, I watch as he chats with the cop who has just pulled him over for speeding. He gets a warning.

“Take it slower next time,” the cop says, as he waves us off.

No ticket. We’re free to go.

I run my hands over the glove compartment. I always double check that the registration and proof of insurance are in there when I drive alone. Just in case. On more than one occasion, I’ve practiced how to slowly retrieve my wallet if necessary, when asked. Just in case.

I mean, that’s life or death.

I browse Instagram to follow full-time traveling families. Buses, RVs, tiny homes. I want to see how they do it, to get inspired. Traveling used to be of my favorite things.

One of the white families blogs about being stopped by the police while exploring. The car being searched. A misunderstanding. A big long discussion until they were finally free to go.

I read all the comments beneath.

So sorry you had to go through that.

What? That’s ridiculous. I can’t imagine.

So glad you’re safe and back to your travels.

I thought about that post for a long time. I thought about it as I was falling asleep that night.

What I was really wondering was, what if that was me?

Would I still be alive?

This essay originally appeared in Mutha Magazine.

Anna Doogan is a writer, dancer, and mother of four living in Portland, Oregon. Her essays and short stories have appeared in Hip Mama, MUTHA Magazine, The Literary Kitchen, Threadcount, Nailed, The Boiler, and elsewhere. When she is not writing, she can be found exploring the forests of the Pacific Northwest.

